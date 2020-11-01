NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NatWest Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.44. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.