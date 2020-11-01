Neenah (NYSE:NP) and Orchids Paper Products (NYSE:TISUQ) Critical Analysis

Neenah (NYSE:NP) and Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Neenah has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchids Paper Products has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Neenah and Orchids Paper Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neenah 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orchids Paper Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neenah currently has a consensus price target of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.46%. Given Neenah’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neenah is more favorable than Orchids Paper Products.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neenah and Orchids Paper Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neenah $938.50 million 0.67 $55.40 million $3.47 10.84 Orchids Paper Products $186.68 million 0.00 -$37.67 million N/A N/A

Neenah has higher revenue and earnings than Orchids Paper Products.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Neenah shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Neenah shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Orchids Paper Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Neenah and Orchids Paper Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neenah -0.44% 12.33% 5.54% Orchids Paper Products N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Neenah beats Orchids Paper Products on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets. The Fine Paper & Packaging segment supplies premium printing, packaging, and other high-end specialty papers in North America. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Orchids Paper Products Company Profile

Orchids Paper Products Company is a tissue paper company that manufacturers and converts tissue product for the private label consumer market.

