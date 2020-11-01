NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Raised to $48.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to an outperformer rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.71.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $291,738.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $10,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 456,650 shares of company stock valued at $17,052,313. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 12.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after purchasing an additional 236,659 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 12.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.