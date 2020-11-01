New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) Shares Up 1.5%

New Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:NGD)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.03. 6,583,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 6,624,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94.

About New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

