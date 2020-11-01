New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.56

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $2.73. New Gold shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 3,863,407 shares.

NGD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.70 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. CSFB set a C$1.70 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -17.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.76.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$178.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

