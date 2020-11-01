Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Issues Earnings Results

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of NWL opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

