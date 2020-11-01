Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,845 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,161,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 377,986 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,157,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares during the last quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 637,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 143,232 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $37.18.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.19.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

