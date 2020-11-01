Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 413.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,904 shares of company stock worth $755,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

