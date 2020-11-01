Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,250 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,388,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,558,000 after acquiring an additional 170,204 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,178,000 after acquiring an additional 160,737 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 260,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 150,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.73.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -229.20 and a beta of 1.64. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $1,576,130.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,687,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,944,631. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

