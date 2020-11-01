Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,650 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $732,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sunrun by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Sunrun by 12.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,960,015.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,077,307 shares in the company, valued at $144,756,521.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,355,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $85,293,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,246,318 shares of company stock valued at $529,698,737. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5,196.80 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

