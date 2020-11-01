Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Jernigan Capital worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Jernigan Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 428,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 175,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 921,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCAP. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Jernigan Capital stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. Jernigan Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jernigan Capital, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities with a view to eventual outright ownership of facilities the Company finances. The Company's mission is to maximize shareholder value by accumulating a multi-billion dollar investment portfolio consisting of the newest, most attractive and best located self-storage facilities in the United States through a talented and experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community.

