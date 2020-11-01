Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 353.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 535.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH opened at $16.63 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

