Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 41.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 21,599 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at $14,725,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 227.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 2,112.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

NYSE:EFC opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 57.68 and a current ratio of 57.68. Ellington Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $540.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 43.08%. Equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

