Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 12,297 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 78.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 578,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 296,891 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFIN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of AFIN opened at $5.77 on Friday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $625.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

