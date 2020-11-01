Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COKE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COKE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $228.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.01. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.08 and a 52 week high of $295.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.10.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 23.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.