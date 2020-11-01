Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

NYSE:MC opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.40. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $42.12.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,364 shares of company stock worth $3,363,082. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

