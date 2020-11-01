Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,050 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $17.57 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by $0.32.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

