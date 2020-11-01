Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 673.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of NYSE TXG opened at $136.90 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $166.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.94.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $993,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,672,768.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $3,352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $10,058,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,942 shares of company stock worth $13,170,432.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.