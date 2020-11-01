Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

MDGL stock opened at $127.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.07. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.93.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,911,892.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $1,384,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,190,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.