Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,891,000 after purchasing an additional 124,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after buying an additional 84,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after buying an additional 23,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 217,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.04. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $193.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

