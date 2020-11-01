Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 146.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,350,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,479 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Radian Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,226,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 125,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 182.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,674,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,653 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Radian Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,161,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,033,000 after acquiring an additional 221,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 805,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDN. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $364.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.