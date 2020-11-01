Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 84.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 13.8% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 10.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.