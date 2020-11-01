Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 479.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3,988.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $772,480,000 after buying an additional 5,165,549 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth $20,932,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 468,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,717,000 after purchasing an additional 95,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,486,000 after purchasing an additional 57,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 256.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In other news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.22.

Shares of LHCG opened at $216.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.53. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $231.79.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $487.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.53 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.