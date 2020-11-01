Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Palame acquired 10,000 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 84,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 600.37%. Research analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

