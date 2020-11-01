Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 282.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 23.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 23.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 91,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 138.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 210,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $56.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,295 shares of company stock worth $1,121,507. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSTK. BidaskClub cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

