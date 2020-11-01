Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,244 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Franklin Street Properties worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 25.1% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter.

FSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 45,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $204,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,429.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $136,887.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,650.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 78,900 shares of company stock worth $353,667.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22).

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

