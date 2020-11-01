Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 331.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $272.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.