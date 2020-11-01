Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Dynex Capital worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,659.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DX. TheStreet upgraded Dynex Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $382.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.30. Dynex Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 155.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

