Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 938.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 2,650.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 23.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -171.32 and a beta of 1.23. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $97.12.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 99.81%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

