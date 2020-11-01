Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 331.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBSS. Sidoti upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

JBSS opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.15%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

