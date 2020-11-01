Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Bruker by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 604,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the third quarter valued at about $8,228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $42.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.51 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.

