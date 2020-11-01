Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,800 Shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 596.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verso were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Verso by 278.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Verso by 196.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Verso during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Verso during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Verso in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRS shares. BWS Financial upgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

VRS stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Verso Corp has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $261.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $1.74. The business had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Verso Corp will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

