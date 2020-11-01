Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ManTech International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $64.88 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.69 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

