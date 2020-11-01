Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,546 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 54.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,135,000 after buying an additional 238,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 97,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 74,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 253,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.31 million, a PE ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

