Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 12.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.11. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRS. ValuEngine cut Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen cut Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.