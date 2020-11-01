Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,740,000. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,606,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,339,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,066,000 after buying an additional 821,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 857,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,662,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens lowered Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Corelogic stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.