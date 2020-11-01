Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $432,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,393.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $49,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,938 shares of company stock worth $10,276,003. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $110.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average is $89.70. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

