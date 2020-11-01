Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 215.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 41.5% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 5.0% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 13.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $345,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD opened at $566.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $675.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 228.41, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $540.47 and its 200 day moving average is $421.64.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total value of $35,109.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,806.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total transaction of $742,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,645. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut shares of The Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.07.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

