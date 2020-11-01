Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,438 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the third quarter worth $311,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 9.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 0.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $63.30 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.64 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. purchased 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,063.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,077,866.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

