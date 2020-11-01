Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter valued at $184,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPYU opened at $14.75 on Friday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31.

Several analysts have commented on BPYU shares. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

