Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 33.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Alkermes by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 13.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Alkermes by 38.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 18.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

ALKS stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

