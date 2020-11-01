NiSource (NI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NiSource (NYSE:NI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. NiSource has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.28-1.36 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.28-1.36 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. NiSource has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

