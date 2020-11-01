Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) PT Raised to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $286.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.04. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 64.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

