Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Shares of NAK opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 270,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 114,440 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

