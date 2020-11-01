NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.91.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

NLOK opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 371.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

