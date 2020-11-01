Novatek PAO (LON:NVTK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $139.57

Novatek PAO (LON:NVTK) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.57 and traded as low as $119.90. Novatek PAO shares last traded at $120.50, with a volume of 133,518 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 402.96.

About Novatek PAO (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

