NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

DNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NOW by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of NOW by 98.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 185,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,300,000 after acquiring an additional 317,716 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 211.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 231,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NOW by 85.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 53,750 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.