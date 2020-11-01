Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ntt Docomo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCMYY opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. Ntt Docomo has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38.

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ntt Docomo had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ntt Docomo will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

