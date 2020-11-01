NuBits Hits Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002022 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. During the last week, NuBits has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $817.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuBits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00080651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00205152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.01195406 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000561 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com.

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.