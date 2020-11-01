OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives $4.15 Average PT from Brokerages

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $3.25 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of OCANF opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

